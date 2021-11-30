For Subscribers
'The virus is always searching for its next move'
Evolve or go extinct. Omicron is following this rule as scientists remain alert for future variants that will replace Delta.
Researchers who track coronavirus mutations have been poring over the details of a new variant detected this month in Botswana.
Named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last Friday, it is the latest in an ever-growing line of more than 1,500 recognised lineages of the Sars-CoV-2 virus to emerge since the pandemic began.
Topics: