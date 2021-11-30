'The virus is always searching for its next move'

Evolve or go extinct. Omicron is following this rule as scientists remain alert for future variants that will replace Delta.

Oliver Barnes, Donato Paolo Mancini and John Burn-Murdoch
The European Union, Britain and others have moved to impose travel restrictions on a group of southern African countries.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Researchers who track coronavirus mutations have been poring over the details of a new variant detected this month in Botswana.

Named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last Friday, it is the latest in an ever-growing line of more than 1,500 recognised lineages of the Sars-CoV-2 virus to emerge since the pandemic began.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 