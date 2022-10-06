The violent collision of racism and mental illness

Discussions about accountability can be fraught and complicated when mentally ill people commit hate crimes

Eyal Press
On April 29, 2021, around 3.45pm, Mr Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce in California, was walking along Eighth Street not far from the Chinatown district when a stranger struck him on the back of the head. The blow sent Mr Chan, a slight man in his early 60s, tumbling onto the pavement. His glasses flew off his face and his left knee, which broke his fall, was scraped and bleeding. According to Mr Chan, the stranger shouted an anti-Asian racial slur before ambushing him.

The police arrested a 25-year-old man named James Lee Ramsey, who told the officers who brought him into custody that he'd seen "crazy things" such as "half-dog and half-humans and half-cats and half-humans". Ramsey, who was homeless, had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, the officers who interrogated him learnt, for which he'd been prescribed medication - medication he said he had stopped taking.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 06, 2022, with the headline The violent collision of racism and mental illness. Subscribe

