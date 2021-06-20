For Subscribers
The value of work and the worth of an individual
The pandemic pushes us to acknowledge and appreciate the dignity and work done by the often invisible yet indispensable essential workers
When I meet people for the first time, I dread the inevitable question that surfaces sooner or later - what do you do? Most often, the question seems to be a non-obvious way of asking - who is your employer?
As a young woman, I considered it to be a grown-up version of the question "What do you want to be when you grow up" posed to children.