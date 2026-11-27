Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Can we stay open without leaving ourselves at the mercy of a single market?

We may not be able to stop the US from rebuilding its tariff wall, but we can choose how we respond to it, said the writer.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has determined that Singapore’s policies contribute to persistent excess manufacturing capacity and harm US commerce. It has proposed additional tariffs of up to 20 per cent on Singapore goods, with some exemptions.

Some $9.4 billion worth of Singapore’s exports to the United States will be affected by these latest proposed tariffs, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong noted on Thursday (Nov 26).