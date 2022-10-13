The US-India partnership is too important to lose

The strategic partnership between the United States and India is pivotal to maintaining the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region and counterbalancing China's hegemonic ambitions. The US is India's second-largest trading partner, and deepening the ties between the two countries is one of the rare bipartisan foreign policies in Washington today.

The upcoming Oct 18-31 joint military exercise known as Yudh Abhyas (War Practice), in a high-altitude area less than 100 kilometres from India's border with China, highlights the partnership's growing strategic importance. India holds more annual military exercises with the US than any other country, as the two powers seek to improve their forces' interoperability.