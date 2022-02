One year ago, the Burmese (Myanmar) military launched a coup that reversed a decade of democratic and economic gains and led this country at the heart of Asia to the brink of collapse.

The past year has been disastrous: the regime has killed nearly 1,500 people, detained more than 10,000, tortured or sexually abused countless innocents, and displaced over 400,000 inside Burma, leading to thousands more fleeing to neighbouring countries.