The Ukraine war's decisive season

The long-promised Ukrainian counter-offensive is finally under way and making progress. Meanwhile, Russia has shut its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. Both events are important to the outcome of the war.

Ross Douthat
Ukraine's Kharkiv offensive has seemingly thrown the occupiers into disarray, liberating important towns and territories. PHOTO: AFP
The summer of war in Ukraine, while brutal for soldiers and civilians on the front lines, has been experienced from afar as a stalemate, depressing enough in its grinding sameness to slip out of American headlines for a time. Autumn and winter will be different, supplying answers to the two questions that will determine the war's duration.

First, how much territory can Ukraine liberate from Russian occupation? Second, how grim and desperate will the European winter be with normal Russian energy supplies cut off, and what political consequences will follow?

