The triumph of the Ukrainian idea

David Brooks
The symbol of this war is the Ukrainian flag, a nationalist symbol.
The war in Ukraine is not only a military event, it's also an intellectual event. The Ukrainians are winning not only because of the superiority of their troops. They are winning also because they are fighting for a superior idea - an idea that inspires Ukrainians to fight so doggedly, an idea that inspires people across the West to stand behind Ukraine and back it to the hilt. That idea is actually two ideas jammed together. The first is liberalism, which promotes democracy, individual dignity, a rule-based international order. The second idea is nationalism.

Mr Volodymyr Zelensky is a nationalist. He is fighting not just for democracy but also for Ukraine - Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian land, the Ukrainian people and tongue. The symbol of this war is the Ukrainian flag, a nationalist symbol.

