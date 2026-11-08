The town hall in America prevailed in 2026
US politics has always been a quarrel between two impulses. In this week’s midterms, one won.
Elvin Lim
Eighteen years ago, Barack Obama arrived in Washington promising hope and change, with 257 Democrats in the House and, for a time, 60 in the Senate. This week, Democrats won something remarkably like it – about 255 House seats and 55 or 56 senators, on a popular-vote margin unseen since the 1970s.
It is tempting to read Nov 3 only as a verdict on President Donald Trump, and it was one. But it also marked a second chance at the political realignment that Obama promised and could not complete. The first signs of a resurgent Democratic coalition lie not in the big races but in the night’s local votes.