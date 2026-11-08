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The town hall in America prevailed in 2026

US politics has always been a quarrel between two impulses. In this week’s midterms, one won.

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America was founded twice: first in 1776, as a league of states and localities jealous of distant power, then in 1787, as a nation strong enough to bind them through a Constitution. 

The writer says that in his book The Lovers’ Quarrel (2014), he argues that America was founded twice: first in 1776, as a league of states and localities jealous of distant power, and then in 1787, as a nation strong enough to bind them through a Constitution. 

PHOTO: ALEX KENT/NYTIMES

Elvin Lim

Eighteen years ago, Barack Obama arrived in Washington promising hope and change, with 257 Democrats in the House and, for a time, 60 in the Senate. This week, Democrats won something remarkably like it – about 255 House seats and 55 or 56 senators, on a popular-vote margin unseen since the 1970s.

It is tempting to read Nov 3 only as a verdict on President Donald Trump, and it was one. But it also marked a second chance at the political realignment that Obama promised and could not complete. The first signs of a resurgent Democratic coalition lie not in the big races but in the night’s local votes.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.