The top to bottom of loneliness at work

Workplace loneliness is seldom mentioned, despite research showing that it is a real problem. 

Chong Siow Ann
Lonelier workers perform more poorly, quit more often and feel less satisfied with their jobs. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

“Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown” – that famous line from William Shakespeare’s King Henry IV would likely resonate with many corporate honchos. A common assertion is that it is wintry and lonely at the top of the workplace, but the fact is that workplace loneliness is likely to run from the top to the bottom rung of the ladder.

Half of the chief executive officers interviewed in a Harvard Business Review survey said they had experienced loneliness on the job. There is a corpus of research showing that this is a special source of unhappiness for corporate leaders.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top