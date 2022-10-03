The TikTok test

WASHINGTON - On TikTok, anyone can be world famous for 15 seconds. Short videos frequently go viral, featuring anything from cantankerous cats to soothing sea shanties, popularising new dance moves and fashion trends, or sharing users' reviews of books, restaurants, travel destinations, or tips for daily living called life hacks.

Millions of Americans, mostly teens, use the social media app every day, making it a constant if benignly addictive part of their day. But to several Western governments, including in Washington, the app poses real national security risks.