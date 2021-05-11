The ties that bind The Straits Times and the Singapore Story

The Straits Times has been the newspaper of record for Singapore for 170 years. It has reported many important events in Singapore, in the region and in the world around us. From the time when we were part of the Straits Settlements, to the war and the Japanese occupation. To the post-war anti-colonial struggles and merger with Malaysia. Then when Singapore separated from Malaysia, The Straits Times also separated into The Straits Times in Singapore, and the New Straits Times in Malaysia. If you want to know what happened in Singapore, or in the region around us, The Straits Times is an indispensable place to start because it has reported news reliably and objectively over the years. It has done so through Singaporean eyes, helping Singaporeans to make sense of the world, and our place in it. The Straits Times story is one important strand of the Singapore Story.

The world is changing for Singapore... and it is changing for The Straits Times too. Newspapers are consolidating and searching for a new model. Technology is disrupting the existing business models. People's habits are changing. The Straits Times... has adapted its operations to the changing patterns of news consumption. You must generate product all day and all night, and not once a day. The Straits Times has to be of the new generation, by the new generation, and for the new generation of readers. At the same time, it still needs experienced hands in the newsroom, and it still has to look after its older readers and those who have stayed loyal to it for many decades. While you are adapting and finding new ways to produce a high-quality and commercially successful newspaper, you must continue to be conscious of your important role in Singapore, and continue to maintain your hallmark of credible, balanced and objective reporting.