Singapore is an engineered state, a machine comprising many gears that allow it to hum along in a troubled world where economics have been upended.

When a problem arises, public policymakers carefully examine each part of this machine. Like meticulous mechanics, they prod and poke, until they can diagnose the issue. They then reach into their toolbox to fashion the needed component – a small bolt, a new part or maybe a tightening of an existing gear.