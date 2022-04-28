The threat of a global 'buying strike' rises as cost-of-living hits

History shows that consumers cutting back on discretionary spending pose a serious risk for markets

Rana Foroohar
A recent report by Currency Research Associates, a US-based financial strategy firm, has identified strong anecdotal evidence that a “global ‘buying strike’ is emerging”, as consumers around the world begin to cut back their spending on anything they don’t absolutely need. The worry now is that anything people can cut back on – from eating out to summer holidays to new clothes, white goods, cars or gadgets – may take a hit if food and fuel costs remain high. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
1 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high, while household incomes, adjusted for rising prices, are falling at the fastest pace since the government began collecting data in 1959.

That's largely because the cost of food, fuel and housing has been climbing so dramatically. The price of commodities shows no sign of going down much anytime soon, thanks to the war in Ukraine, while a tightly constrained housing market in the US may keep prices higher than normal for the next few years, even as interest rates rise.

