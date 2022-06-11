The threat inflation poses to ride-hailing and takeaway firms

Some gig economy businesses may not survive the cost-of-living crisis

John Colley
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

They rose to great heights but have been falling back hard. The share prices of companies in the so-called gig economy have been performing abysmally, even compared with the woes of stock markets in general. This dates back some 18 months, though it has intensified since last autumn.

Uber, known for ride-hailing and takeaway food delivery, is now valued at US$49 billion (S$68 billion) compared with US$125 billion-plus early last year. DoorDash, a US takeaway delivery company, is down to US$28 billion from nearly US$90 billion over the same period.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2022, with the headline The threat inflation poses to ride-hailing and takeaway firms. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top