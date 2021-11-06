The study of Chinese as yet another US-China battleground

If China's Confucius Institutes are deemed propaganda vehicles, what does one make of Taiwan's move to offer Americans an alternative?

Wu Guo
People in traditional costumes outside Beijing’s Forbidden City on Oct 1, 2021. Learning Chinese in Beijing is also a chance to soak in the city's rich cultural heritage as an imperial capital, says the writer. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
After some disputes with Beijing Language and Culture University, Harvard University announced that it would relocate its Chinese language summer programme from Beijing to Taipei (National Taiwan University) next year.

With this move, the Harvard Beijing Academy will also be renamed the Harvard Taipei Academy. Beijing Language and Culture University has since denied some of the allegations made by Harvard and asked for clarifications.

