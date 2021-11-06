For Subscribers
The study of Chinese as yet another US-China battleground
If China's Confucius Institutes are deemed propaganda vehicles, what does one make of Taiwan's move to offer Americans an alternative?
After some disputes with Beijing Language and Culture University, Harvard University announced that it would relocate its Chinese language summer programme from Beijing to Taipei (National Taiwan University) next year.
With this move, the Harvard Beijing Academy will also be renamed the Harvard Taipei Academy. Beijing Language and Culture University has since denied some of the allegations made by Harvard and asked for clarifications.
Topics: