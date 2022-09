"We have removed our telephone number," said a note on the website of a photography business I needed to contact in a hurry last week. "It's because we've noticed customers prefer to chat online, via e-mail or by filling in the form below," it added.

Yeah, right, I thought, as I grumpily filled in the online form and hit "submit", sending my query off to some digital netherworld where I doubted it would be seen by anything as costly as a human.