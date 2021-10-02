The strange death of American democracy

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - "An American 'Caesarism' has now become flesh." I wrote this in March 2016, even before Mr Donald Trump had become the Republican nominee for the presidency. Today, the transformation of the democratic republic into an autocracy has advanced. By 2024, it might be irreversible. If this does indeed happen, it will change almost everything in the world.

Nobody has outlined the danger more compellingly than Dr Robert Kagan. His argument can be reduced to two main elements. First, the Republican Party is defined not by ideology, but by its loyalty to Mr Trump. Second, the amateurish "stop the steal" movement of the last election has now morphed into a well-advanced project.