The strange death of American democracy

A constitutional crisis looms as Trump tightens his grip on the Republicans ahead of 2024

Martin Wolf
A trio of Trump supporters at a congressional baseball game for charity attended by President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday. America’s ongoing political transformation has deep implications for liberal democracies everywhere, says the writer. In 2016, one could ignore these dangers. Today, one must be blind to do so. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - "An American 'Caesarism' has now become flesh." I wrote this in March 2016, even before Mr Donald Trump had become the Republican nominee for the presidency. Today, the transformation of the democratic republic into an autocracy has advanced. By 2024, it might be irreversible. If this does indeed happen, it will change almost everything in the world.

Nobody has outlined the danger more compellingly than Dr Robert Kagan. His argument can be reduced to two main elements. First, the Republican Party is defined not by ideology, but by its loyalty to Mr Trump. Second, the amateurish "stop the steal" movement of the last election has now morphed into a well-advanced project.

