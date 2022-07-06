The Straits Times says

Cushioning the impact of rising inflation

Updated
Published
30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Inflation is a serious source of worldwide concern the effects of which are being felt in Singapore, not least because of its exposure to a global economy that forms the bedrock of its domestic economy.

Central banks in many developed countries have been scrambling to tackle inflation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been vigilant and acted in a timely manner. Nevertheless, many Singaporeans are feeling the pinch of rising prices, which understandably has created a degree of concern over the sudden rise in the cost of living.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top