The spy on your phone

Enter the terms "Israel" and "NSO" into any Internet search engine, and you'd get about 16 million results at the moment. Not bad, one would think, for a country whose entire population is about half this number, or for its NSO software firm.

But this is one case where great publicity is bad publicity. For Israel's NSO company stands accused of enabling authoritarian governments around the world to hack into the mobile phones of their opponents and dissidents.