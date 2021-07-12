Primer

The sporting world displays resilience to overcome Covid-19 pandemic challenges

This is the ninth of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.

Japan's high jumper Ryoichi Akamatsu during a test event for the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on May 9. In many stadiums across the world, crowds have returned in the thousands after last year's Covid-19 interlude to share in the drama with their beloved
Japan's high jumper Ryoichi Akamatsu during a test event for the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on May 9. In many stadiums across the world, crowds have returned in the thousands after last year's Covid-19 interlude to share in the drama with their beloved teams and athletes. It is a small bit of normalcy... and an important lesson in perseverance in these uncertain times. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since the modern Olympic Games began in 1896, the quadrennial competition has been cancelled only thrice in 1916, 1940 and 1944 - all three cases due to a World War.

More than seven decades after the last Games was called off, it has once again come under threat, this time because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2021, with the headline 'The sporting world displays resilience to overcome Covid-19 pandemic challenges'. Subscribe
Topics: 