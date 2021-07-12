For Subscribers
Primer
The sporting world displays resilience to overcome Covid-19 pandemic challenges
This is the ninth of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.
Since the modern Olympic Games began in 1896, the quadrennial competition has been cancelled only thrice in 1916, 1940 and 1944 - all three cases due to a World War.
More than seven decades after the last Games was called off, it has once again come under threat, this time because of the Covid-19 crisis.