A golfer, swimmer, runner, bowler and kitefoiler offer us a valuable lesson: Take risks, be daring and bet on yourself.

Shannon Tan took a mighty step by becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for the elite LPGA golf tour.

Every great story needs a setting. This one is situated deep in the American south in a town nicknamed “Azalea City” where something sturdy and Singaporean blooms among the hardwoods and the pines.

Ambition has no borders and out there in Mobile, Alabama last week an army of golfers descended, from Sweden and Colombia, Mexico and South Africa, a virtual world map of talent, all armed with daring and enough precision to chip a ball into your back pocket from 40 yards.