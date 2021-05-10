For Subscribers
The Singapore perspective
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
The same trends happening around the world have also played out in Singapore, though trust in the media remains relatively high.
Over the years, people have turned more and more to online channels and social media to get the latest updates on current affairs.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2021, with the headline 'The Singapore perspective'. Subscribe