The significance of China's Fujian aircraft carrier

Eighty years after aircraft carriers became the capital ship of great seafaring nations, China's third carrier is making waves. Fujian, named for the province bordering the Taiwan Strait, far surpasses the capabilities of China's two other carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, based on the Russian Admiral Kuznetsov-class design and commissioned in the past decade.

The 80,000-tonne Fujian launched in June is China's first indigenously designed carrier - built from the keel up and outfitted with an electromagnetic catapult to conduct rapid, sustained air sorties. Advanced radar and communications systems will likely complement a composite airwing of up to 50 J-15B fighters or J-35 stealth fighters, electronic combat aircraft, helicopters as well as drones.