The shadow cast by the Ukraine war over Singapore's outlook

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke on the far-reaching impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the world, and on Singapore, in his May Day speech yesterday. Here are edited excerpts from his speech.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

At the start of this year, we were cautiously optimistic about our post-Covid-19 recovery. With the recent reopening of borders and relaxation of safe management measures, the food and beverage and aviation sectors are rebounding strongly. SQ planes are flying again, and Changi Airport should recover to 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19 passenger levels this year. Our hawker centres and restaurants are getting crowded once more. Our construction industry, too, is recovering, with contractors catching up on their delayed projects. But since the beginning of the year, the outlook has clouded and the risks have grown considerably.

In particular, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is having a far-reaching impact on the world, and on Singapore. The war continues, and there is no good outcome in sight. The Ukrainians are fighting fiercely and bravely, and have done better than anyone expected. So the Russians are unlikely to swiftly defeat and subdue the Ukrainians, but neither can the Ukrainians beat and expel the Russians from their territory because the Russians have much larger forces.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 02, 2022, with the headline The shadow cast by the Ukraine war over Singapore's outlook. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top