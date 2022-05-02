The shadow cast by the Ukraine war over Singapore's outlook

At the start of this year, we were cautiously optimistic about our post-Covid-19 recovery. With the recent reopening of borders and relaxation of safe management measures, the food and beverage and aviation sectors are rebounding strongly. SQ planes are flying again, and Changi Airport should recover to 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19 passenger levels this year. Our hawker centres and restaurants are getting crowded once more. Our construction industry, too, is recovering, with contractors catching up on their delayed projects. But since the beginning of the year, the outlook has clouded and the risks have grown considerably.

In particular, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is having a far-reaching impact on the world, and on Singapore. The war continues, and there is no good outcome in sight. The Ukrainians are fighting fiercely and bravely, and have done better than anyone expected. So the Russians are unlikely to swiftly defeat and subdue the Ukrainians, but neither can the Ukrainians beat and expel the Russians from their territory because the Russians have much larger forces.