Grand Theft Auto VI will be cutting-edge. We shouldn’t let that distract from the in-game depravity its players will commit – and what it says about humanity.

A player in Grand Theft Auto can – and should, in order to win – commit assault, mass murder and undertake innumerable car -related crimes. Past variations of the game objectify and demean women, deploy racist caricatures, and encourage players to waterboard and electrocute characters.

In its heightened, satirical take on America, death and destruction are the way of life. When its new entry is released on Nov 19, its graphics will be second to none, its mayhem enticingly realistic and its character dynamics so sophisticated that you’ll be able to get lost in it.