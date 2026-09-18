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The second life of the Fujian Gang’s luxury loot

Handbags, diamonds and watches bought with criminal proceeds are returning to the market – this time as legitimate collectibles. And the money raised will go into the public purse.

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As of Sept 18, a Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Yayoi Kusama Yellow and Black Monogram Leather Pumpkin Bag had drawn 34 bids and reached $40,000.

As at Sept 18, a Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Yayoi Kusama Yellow and Black Monogram Leather Pumpkin Bag had drawn 34 bids and reached $40,000.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

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Tan Dawn Wei

And there they were: the fabled spoils of the so-called Fujian Gang, meticulously laid out in a bullet-resistant viewing room deep inside Le Freeport, the high-security storage facility near Changi Airport patrolled by armed guards.

Reaching them requires a small pilgrimage through a formidable security gauntlet: advance registration, identity checks, interlocking security doors and an airport-style body scanner that invites you to stand with your feet apart and arms raised.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.