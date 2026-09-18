The second life of the Fujian Gang’s luxury loot
Handbags, diamonds and watches bought with criminal proceeds are returning to the market – this time as legitimate collectibles. And the money raised will go into the public purse.
And there they were: the fabled spoils of the so-called Fujian Gang, meticulously laid out in a bullet-resistant viewing room deep inside Le Freeport, the high-security storage facility near Changi Airport patrolled by armed guards.
Reaching them requires a small pilgrimage through a formidable security gauntlet: advance registration, identity checks, interlocking security doors and an airport-style body scanner that invites you to stand with your feet apart and arms raised.