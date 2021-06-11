The scourge of racial prejudice in Singapore

There are legal safeguards but we must mobilise the weight of public opinion against prejudicial views about minorities.

An evening crowd outside Clementi Mall in February. The rise of China in the world has naturally engendered pride in many Chinese Singaporeans. There is nothing wrong with this, says the writer. However, pride in China's achievements should not be allowed to cause the Chinese in Singapore to become chauvinistic - meaning to feel superior to the other races. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Like most Singaporeans, I am concerned by several recent incidents of racism. In May, an Indian woman was confronted by a Chinese man for not wearing her face mask properly while brisk-walking. The man abused her verbally, using a racial slur, and kicked her.

In the most recent incident, a Chinese man confronted a mixed-race couple in Orchard Road, telling them that it was a disgrace for a Chinese girl and an Indian man to be together.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2021, with the headline 'The scourge of racial prejudice in Singapore'. Subscribe
Topics: 