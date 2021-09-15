Economic Affairs
The scandal of vaccine inequity
As virus variants spread, both rich and poor countries are being hit
Last Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other sponsors of the Covax programme, which provides Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries, announced that they would fall short of their target for this year by almost 30 per cent. Instead of two billion doses by the end of the year, the new target will be 1.425 billion doses. Even that looks ambitious.
As at Sept 10, only about 250 million doses had been delivered to 141 countries, more than 80 per cent short of the new target. This is terrible news, not only for poor countries which rely on Covax for their vaccines, but also for the rest of the world.