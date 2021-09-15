Economic Affairs

The scandal of vaccine inequity

As virus variants spread, both rich and poor countries are being hit

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Last Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other sponsors of the Covax programme, which provides Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries, announced that they would fall short of their target for this year by almost 30 per cent. Instead of two billion doses by the end of the year, the new target will be 1.425 billion doses. Even that looks ambitious.

As at Sept 10, only about 250 million doses had been delivered to 141 countries, more than 80 per cent short of the new target. This is terrible news, not only for poor countries which rely on Covax for their vaccines, but also for the rest of the world.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2021, with the headline 'The scandal of vaccine inequity'. Subscribe
Topics: 