The Russian shadow behind South Korea’s rows with Ukraine
Seoul’s courtship of Moscow risks damaging ties with European allies.
For decades, Pyongyang evaded international economic sanctions with a simple trick: using unregistered ships which docked in North Korean ports in the dead of night, delivering fuel and other illicit goods to the regime.
The South Koreans and most of their Western allied governments tried hard to stamp out such traffic. Yet according to the latest revelations in European media networks, South Korea now appears to copy North Korea’s sanction-busting tactic.