The Russian shadow behind South Korea’s rows with Ukraine

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Relations between South Korea and Ukraine have come under strain, most recently over reports of fuel being delivered from South Korean ports such as Ulsan (above) to Russia.

For decades, Pyongyang evaded international economic sanctions with a simple trick: using unregistered ships which docked in North Korean ports in the dead of night, delivering fuel and other illicit goods to the regime.

The South Koreans and most of their Western allied governments tried hard to stamp out such traffic. Yet according to the latest revelations in European media networks, South Korea now appears to copy North Korea’s sanction-busting tactic.