The Rohingya challenge as Bangladesh seeks closer Asean ties

With the Asean Summit taking place later this month, the problem of Myanmar looms large - for the regional grouping as well as Bangladesh.

In an unprecedented move, foreign ministers from Asean agreed at an emergency meeting last Friday to exclude General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the Myanmar junta, from the Oct 26 to 28 summit. It was intended as a rebuke to the junta for its failure to make progress on the agreed road map to peace after the February coup.