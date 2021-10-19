The Rohingya challenge as Bangladesh seeks closer Asean ties

There are many good reasons for closer ties between Bangladesh and Asean but a long-stalled refugee problem remains unresolved

Syed Munir Khasru for The Straits Times
The protracted presence of Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and the negative effects on economic stability, security and the environment have taken a toll on public sentiment in Bangladesh.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
  • Published
    31 min ago
With the Asean Summit taking place later this month, the problem of Myanmar looms large - for the regional grouping as well as Bangladesh.

In an unprecedented move, foreign ministers from Asean agreed at an emergency meeting last Friday to exclude General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the Myanmar junta, from the Oct 26 to 28 summit. It was intended as a rebuke to the junta for its failure to make progress on the agreed road map to peace after the February coup.

