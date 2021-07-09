For Subscribers
The robot judge will see you now
As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms modern life, regulators around the world are grappling with how to reap its benefits while minimising its risks.
Earlier this year, the European Union proposed a draft regulation on certain aspects of AI. Last month, China adopted its new state-centric Data Security Law, even as the Group of Seven pushed its alternative vision of an open and "human centric" approach to AI through the Global Partnership for AI (GPAI).