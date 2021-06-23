The rising influence of mainstream Muslim groups in Indonesia

The banning of FPI (Front Pembela Islam) in December last year may have reduced the incidence of vigilante actions in Indonesia. But this belies the fact that mainstream Muslim organisations have increasingly stepped in to uphold more conservative Islamic strictures, albeit through less confrontational ways.

Prior to its official banning on Dec 30 last year, FPI (also known as Islamic Defender's Front), the vigilante group led by radical cleric Habib Rieziq Shihab, had played a major role in moral policing and enforcing Islamic strictures in Indonesia.