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The midterms saw not just a Democratic sweep but also a generational shift, with millennials vanquishing boomer candidates.

The midterms victory of Senator-elect James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas, is part of a generational shift that marks the ascendance of millennials in American politics.

James Talarico’s victory in November made him the first Democrat to win election as a US senator from Texas since 1988. But it was also striking for another reason: Talarico is 37 years old. His opponent, Ken Paxton, is 63.

Is this example of a millennial (born from 1980 to 1994) winning over a baby boomer (born from 1946 to 1964) an outlier, or is it part of a generational shift?