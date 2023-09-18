Is Asia ready for... a new global economy?

The reshaping of the global economy: Riding the waves of change

A fracturing world and China’s slowdown pose new risks for Asia. But opportunities arise with disruptions too.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
The slowdown in China could be a major disruption for the region, especially if it is prolonged. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
As China’s property market tanks, countless families find themselves entangled in payment problems. Many struggle to make mortgage payments, often on properties they have yet to receive. Others are stuck, like university administrator Nelson Lau, 32, paying for a new apartment but finding it hard to sell his existing property amid falling housing prices.

“We’ve had to cut back on groceries,’’ said the father of one from Guangzhou. “Some days, we feel like we are living pay cheque to pay cheque...it really keeps me and my wife up at night.”

