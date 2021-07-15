For Subscribers
The real separation of powers in modern America
The left has unfair privilege in culture, and the right in politics
Nowhere in Europe are universities as central to national life as in the United States.
Time-hogging is part of it: four-year rather than largely three-year degrees, two as opposed to one for graduates. Then there is the enmeshment with professional sport. The campus is a portal to the big leagues in a way unknown to European football, where careers are made at a younger age.