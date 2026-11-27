People are cramming heavier workloads into fewer work hours, leaving them too exhausted to socialise. AI is partly to blame.

Nightlife has taken a hit as many workers are too exhausted to socialise, says the writer.

Picture a Friday evening. A friend suggests dinner and a movie. The laptop has been shut for hours, yet after a whole week of back-to-back meetings and deadlines, crossing town to socialise feels like an effort. Staying home wins. There is “time left after work” to meet friends, but not enough energy to enjoy their company.

Statistically, we should have more time to be with loved ones. Ministry of Manpower figures show employed Singaporean residents averaged 41.4 usual work hours a week in 2025, down from 44.2 in 2015. For full-time residents, the figure fell from 47.0 to 43.8 hours. Both measures include unpaid work, so the decline is not simply people working off the clock.