The real kingmakers of Myanmar

Since the military takeover in Myanmar on Feb 1, both the coup makers and proponents of a return to democracy seem to be locked in an intolerable stalemate. The two sides continue to pursue unilateral strategies in the hope of prevailing over each other.

The Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar military is known, seems to believe it can force its way to and through a next election by way of brutal crackdowns, dissolving the once-ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) and by threatening to imprison the country's former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the rest of her life.