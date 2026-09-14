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The real career question isn’t permanent or contract role

It’s about what skills employers value and how best to gain them.

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Today’s workers are increasingly focused on building a portfolio of skills rather than finding a “job for life”.

Today’s workers are increasingly focused on building a portfolio of skills rather than finding a “job for life”.

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

François Lançon

When I joined my first company 40 years ago, I was handed my employment ID and told, “we have planned your career for life and if you quit you can never come back.” It was a sentiment that reflected how many organisations and workers viewed careers at the time. Long-term employment with a single company was often seen as both the norm and the goal. Career paths were typically linear, with employees progressing through well-defined stages within the same organisation.

Fast forward to today, the world of work looks very different. Economic uncertainty, disruption wrought by artificial intelligence and a rapidly evolving labour market are changing how companies access skills as business needs, technologies and workforce expectations continue to evolve.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.