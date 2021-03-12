The race to scale up green hydrogen

Long heralded as an alternative to fossil fuels, can the gas really help solve the world’s dirtiest energy problems?

Nathalie Thomas, David Sheppard and Neil Hume 
A Shell worker refuelling a vehicle at the first retail hydrogen fuelling station in Vancouver, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
(FINANCIAL TIMES)- Just off the M1 motorway near Sheffield, on a site where thousands of steel workers once helped to forge the northern English city's industrial reputation, a little-known hydrogen company with just over 220 employees is once again attracting international attention to the region.

ITM Power has, over the past 20 years, created an international name for itself in a clean energy industry that has grabbed the attention of governments from Germany to Japan. Its new £22 million (S$41 million) factory - the size of two football pitches - manufactures electrolyser equipment that can use renewable power to produce hydrogen from water.

