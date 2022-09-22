The race to reinvent the space station

Nasa is funding American companies to build commercial replacements for the trailblazing International Space Station

Peggy Hollinger, Clive Cookson and Ian Bott
Updated
Published
4 min ago
At the end of August, a parcel arrived from outer space for a small Connecticut-based biotech company called LambdaVision. Inside the shoebox-sized package were samples of a protein-based film that the company hopes will one day be the basis of an artificial retina to restore sight to people blinded by age or genetic disease.

The film was created some 420 km above Earth, on the International Space Station (ISS), where the microgravity environment allows LambdaVision to produce more consistent and even layers of proteins. The retinas are still under development, but Dr Nicole Wagner, LambdaVision's chief executive, believes that in a few years, the company could produce them at scale on commercial space stations.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2022, with the headline The race to reinvent the space station. Subscribe

