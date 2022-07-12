How a political leader's word shapes trust in public affairs

Promotional videos and newspaper articles are gushing from the 11 candidates who have so far applied to become Britain's next prime minister. As the Conservative Party immerses itself in a torrent of verbiage, it also needs to grapple with the record of the man fast heading for the exit - and especially with his remarkable gift with words.

Words were the making of Boris Johnson. His political career was built on his time in 1989-94 as a correspondent for the Daily Telegraph in Brussels, where he single-handedly invented a Eurosceptic brand of journalism full of bureaucrats mandating straight bananas, banning prawn-cocktail crisps and building themselves two-mile-high office blocks. The Italian rubber industry, he wrote, was in trouble with the Eurocrats for making undersized condoms. None of it was true - but none of it was completely false, either.