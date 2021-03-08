For Subscribers
Power Play
The race for space
Beijing’s ambitions have caught the attention of Washington, whose officials increasingly see the cosmos as the next frontier of US-China competition.
Just before the Chinese New Year, the Tianwen-1 spacecraft made history for China when it began its orbit of Mars after a 202-day journey.
Zooming through the cosmos, the Chinese spacecraft - whose name means questioning the heavens - was hot on the heels of the United Arab Emirates' interplanetary probe, Hope.