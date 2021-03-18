The Quad - that dreaded moment looms closer for Asean

Anyone who has read the joint statement released by the four powers that gathered for a video summit last week as the Quad - short for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - should be left with no illusions about the group's intent or likely future direction.

The first surprise is that the group, which brings together the United States, Australia, Japan and India, should have met in summit so early in the days of the Joe Biden presidency. In calling the summit, Mr Biden meant to signal clearly that Asia will be the primary focus for geopolitical attention during his term in office.