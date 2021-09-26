The promise of picnics in a pandemic

Picnics, according to the late British-born journalist Christopher Hitchens, are some of the most overrated things in the world. A fortnight ago, I had the chance to put this to the test.

I'd long been sceptical about the idea of picnicking in a place like Singapore. It sounds great in theory - "We're going on a picnic!" is something that typically evokes delight, conjuring Instagram-perfect images of a chequered rug, wicker basket, and fantasies of cheese, cold cuts and sandwiches.