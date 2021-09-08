Economic Affairs
The promise and perils of India's infrastructure ambitions
The National Monetisation Pipeline programme could succeed, but only with the right safeguards in place
As part of its plan to renew and expand the country's creaking infrastructure, India's government has embarked on an ambitious programme to draw in private sector expertise, while replenishing its own coffers.
The programme involves leasing out hundreds of infrastructure assets to private companies for periods ranging from 15 to 30 years with a view to collecting an estimated 6 trillion rupees (S$110 billion) over four years that will be ploughed into building new infrastructure. The plan holds much promise, but also peril.