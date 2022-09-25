The problem with having a hundred billion dollars

When I was a student, a friend of mine fantasised about earning £100 a day. It felt like an incomprehensibly large sum of money; he simply could not conceive of spending enough to exhaust such riches. This was almost 30 years ago - the equivalent fantasy today would be more than £200 (S$310) a day.

My friend, who lived with his parents, was simultaneously naive and wise. His dream income is about twice the average salary in the United Kingdom, several times the global average, and about a hundred times more than the global poverty line. How much does anyone truly need?