The problem with having a hundred billion dollars

We can all fantasise about what we need to make ourselves satisfied - and it doesn't have to be a fortune

Tim Harford
Updated
Published
4 min ago
When I was a student, a friend of mine fantasised about earning £100 a day. It felt like an incomprehensibly large sum of money; he simply could not conceive of spending enough to exhaust such riches. This was almost 30 years ago - the equivalent fantasy today would be more than £200 (S$310) a day.

My friend, who lived with his parents, was simultaneously naive and wise. His dream income is about twice the average salary in the United Kingdom, several times the global average, and about a hundred times more than the global poverty line. How much does anyone truly need?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 25, 2022, with the headline The problem with having a hundred billion dollars.

