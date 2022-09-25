The problem with having a hundred billion dollars

We can all fantasise about what we need to make ourselves satisfied - and it doesn't have to be a fortune

The real problem is that being a multibillionaire would change your relationship with every other human being. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When I was a student, a friend of mine fantasised about earning £100 a day. It felt like an incomprehensibly large sum of money; he simply could not conceive of spending enough to exhaust such riches. This was almost 30 years ago - the equivalent fantasy today would be more than £200 (S$310) a day.

My friend, who lived with his parents, was simultaneously naive and wise. His dream income is about twice the average salary in the United Kingdom, several times the global average, and about a hundred times more than the global poverty line. How much does anyone truly need?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top