The Princess and politics

Just a few days ago, opportunist parties in Thai politics had great options and were keeping them open. The strategy was to wait and see before opting to join the camp backing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha or the opposition led by the Pheu Thai and Thai Raksa Chart parties.

All that changed in one dramatic day.

Thai Raksa Chart's move to nominate Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya as its candidate for prime minister was doomed by a royal command from the King.

At the same time, the tide also turned for medium-sized parties. In theory, they can still join the Pheu Thai-led alliance; in practice, they would have to be very bold to do so.

A princess spearheading a grassroots uprising is, after all, the stuff of fairy tales. In reality, and especially in the context of Thai politics, there is more to fear than ferocious dragons or giant catapults hurling fiery stones. And unlike bedtime stories, Thai politics spares no one.



Had she gone on to become prime minister, the romance would likely have evaporated quickly. Her special status may have become progressively glaring, particularly when placed next to that of the political party she represented.

Her nomination was always fraught with strategic risk. Even if she had been able to continue as a prime minister candidate, the original idea of having Pheu Thai sweep constituency elections and Thai Raksa Chart gather a sizeable number of "losing" votes, to claim House seats under the new proportional system, could have gone disastrously wrong.

In a fairy tale, a princess lost in the wilderness will eventually make a triumphant return. Those who harboured ill intentions against her will either be conquered or admit their mistake and re-pledge loyalty.

In Thai politics, Princess Ubolratana cannot expect anything of the sort.

Thanks to her widespread popularity, Thai Raksa Chart would have scored unwanted constituency victories at Pheu Thai's expense. This would have upset a plan that required mathematical precision.

Apparently, Pheu Thai and Thai Raksa Chart do not have to worry about that now.

Fresh and urgent problems are presenting themselves. Some key figures have missed the electoral registration deadline. Pheu Thai, meanwhile, has fielded fewer than 250 constituency candidates, meaning much hope was being pinned on Thai Raksa Chart, whose future is now uncertain.

The target of 376 seats looked very possible a few days ago; it seems a tall order now.

More intriguing perhaps is how the alliance will explain its decision on the Princess to hardcore red shirts.

Though she relinquished her royal titles after marrying an American in 1972, Princess Ubolratana has always been accorded the respect and even reverence due to a princess by the Thai populace.

She has been well loved for her various charitable ventures, yet such status can be subjected to intense scrutiny by ideological members of the Pheu Thai alliance.

In a fairy tale, a wandering princess has no problem befriending the villagers and other creatures of the forest. In the cut-throat world of Thai politics, blending in is a lot more difficult.

A fairy-tale princess can bridge inequality and divisiveness; in the real world, what should be bridged can be widened when issues are spun, distorted or misinterpreted.

In the real world, another Thai princess often finds herself in the spotlight. Princess Ubolratana's younger sister, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, once wrote that when she was a child, she made toffee which tasted so good that compliments came pouring in left and right.

A caution against monetising it came from the Queen, however.

"I sold my toffee to my mother's aides," Princess Sirindhorn wrote.

"Everyone loved it, but mum warned that you couldn't just use your status to make people buy your stuff, unless it was meant for charity. Another thing was that it was an unfair investment, as all my ingredients were free - the sugar, milk and everything."

Maybe that is too trivial to be a bedtime story. But both princesses have told us the same, valuable thing: Their lives are never easy.

The stakes in fake degree scandal

Joceline Tan

The Star, Malaysia

The fake degree firestorm that is threatening to bring down the Deputy Foreign Minister could not have happened at a worse time for Bersatu.

Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya's political career was on the rise, especially after he was appointed to the key post of secretary-general of Bersatu.

But the ground seems to be crumbling under his feet.

The Kedah-born Datuk Marzuki is fighting for his survival even as the cruel world of social media has pronounced him guilty and is demanding that he resigns from his Foreign Ministry job.

Nobody, including Mr Marzuki himself, had questioned post-May 9 media reports that he graduated from the prestigious Cambridge University. But when the scandal broke, Mr Marzuki clarified that it was Cambridge International University in the United States, which, to his further embarrassment, turned out to be a degree mill.

By then, the issue had acquired a life of its own.

The question on everyone's lips is whether Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will take the necessary action to safeguard the image of his government and party.

As former Jelutong MP Jeff Ooi pointed out, the collateral damage to Bersatu is high. It is not only the party of the Prime Minister, Bersatu is supposed to be the backbone of Pakatan Harapan, and it aims to replace Umno as the party of choice for Malays.

And as some have pointed out, where is Malaysia going to put her face when Mr Marzuki comes face to face with, for example, Singapore ministers, many of whom are genuine Oxbridge products.

The Marzuki scandal could not have happened at a worse time for Bersatu which is facing a pivotal by-election in Semenyih next month.

Park's political gambit

Kim Myong-sik

The Korea Herald, South Korea

For the first time in about two years, former President Park Geun-hye has taken a political gambit from inside a suburban Seoul prison.

Speaking through her lawyer, she assailed the top contender in the current leadership race at the Liberty Korea Party, her political home. Attorney Lee Young-ha picked at rather trivial matters in a TV interview last week to criticise Mr Hwang Kyo-ahn, prime minister under Park from 2016 to 2017, for failing to give the disgraced president humane treatment following her removal from office.

He said Mr Hwang "did not even know Park's prisoner ID number", and ignored her request for a table and a chair that she needed in her 6 sq m cell for her aching back.

Desperate to keep pro-Park members under his wing, Mr Hwang insisted he had done all he could to minimise Park's difficulties during the early 2017 turmoil.

We note with some surprise the confidence with which Park tested her influence on active members of the party, and we wonder what secret is there for the former president to try to deprive the apparent front runner of final victory in the party's chairmanship election, at the end of this month.

By proving her still substantial leverage over the main opposition party, does she want to invite the ruling force to consider a political solution of the current situation?

Talk of granting Park amnesty has increasingly been heard these days. And several thousand people again marched through Gwanghwamun last weekend demanding freedom for the former president.

Whoever considers giving her freedom in the near future may do so as a step for promoting national tolerance and harmony. For her part, Park should not help convince ruling party strategists that she will remain a symbol of conservative disunity.

