The pressure to be hot never ends – just ask Martha Stewart, 81

In 2007, aged 81, a grey-haired, buttoned-up Queen Elizabeth featured alongside supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in Vogue’s glamour list. The fashion magazine praised her for being “as glamorous in her brogues and headscarf... as she is wearing the crown jewels”.

Last week, another 81-year-old featured in a glossy magazine when Martha Stewart, the domestic influencer, became the oldest star to feature on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Buttercup highlights frame a youthful face, with a hint of cleavage and leg beneath a frothy orange drape.